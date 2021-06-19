Eveready posts Rs 442.53-crore net loss in March quarter

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 63.07 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20.
Dry cell battery major Eveready Industries on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 442.53 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, as it made an exceptional adjustment of Rs 629.70 crore towards provision for outstanding inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) and write-offs.
Indicating a balance sheet cleaning exercise, Eveready said the adjustments such as a provision for the entire outstanding amount of ICDs and recoverables, interest accrued write-off, and capital advance write-off were disclosed as exceptional items. And these adjustments had no impact on the operations of the company, a Williamson Magor group flagship.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 63.07 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20.
Eveready Industries India said as of March 31, 2021, it had inter-corporate deposits given to certain promoter group companies and recoverable amounting to Rs 489.29 crore and interest thereon amounting to Rs 68.42 crore lying outstanding.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.