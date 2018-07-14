Evaluating all product lines, says global tyre major Goodyear

The company has two manufacturing facilities in the country—Ballabhgarh in Haryana and Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Tyre maker Goodyear India is evaluating entering multiple segments, including commercial vehicle tyres, as part of plans to expand operations in the country, a top company official said. The company, which launched a new tyre range on Friday—Assurance TripleMax 2—caters to six segments globally, including tyres for passenger vehicles (PVs), commercial vehicles and aircraft, but in India it is confined to PVs and farm verticals. “We are looking at all the main product lines. We are already in farm and consumer, and are considering others”, PK Walia, vice-president, Consumer Business, Goodyear India, told reporters in Delhi.

The company has two manufacturing facilities in the country—Ballabhgarh in Haryana and Aurangabad in Maharashtra. A tyre that helps a car stop faster.The Assurance TripleMax 2—the successor to the current Assurance TripleMax—is a tyre for the mid-passenger segment. The company claims it is optimised for better grip performance with short braking distance under wet road conditions, “enabling drivers to stop their vehicles faster”, Walia said. “It also provides superior ride and comfort”. The tyre has a technology called HydroTred, which is claimed to improve performance in the following areas:

Wet braking: Its compound increases stickiness and the micro-structure delivers better grip and braking performance in wet road conditions;

Enhanced handling: Effective contact pressure leads to better tyre cornering power and steering precision;

Improved comfort: Tread pattern is designed to minimise pattern noise through tyre life, providing a smoother drive;

Resistance: Extra features on the sidewall and construction design and materials have been introduced to increase resistance to sidewall impact.

“From the first tyres on the moon to the first tubeless tyres in India, Goodyear has been at the forefront of innovation. As pioneers in tyre technology, we constantly challenge ourselves to develop better products to improve overall driving experience for our consumers. Going forward, we aspire to design and produce even higher-performance tyres”, Walia added. The new range, with ten sizes, will be produced at the company’s Aurangabad plant.

(With inputs from PTI)