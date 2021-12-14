Europe’s cargo airline Cargolux partners with IBS Software

The air cargo industry is innovating at pace with digitalisation at the core,” Ashok Rajan, senior vice president at IBS Software, said.

Private equity fund Blackstone-backed IBS Software has signed a strategic long-term deal with European cargo airline Cargolux to deploy its iCargo SaaS solution to manage its global air cargo business.

“Cargolux is in the midst of a digital transformation and the implementation of iCargo as our next generation cargo management system is another important step for us,” Richard Forson, CEO of Cargolux, said.

“The air cargo industry is innovating at pace with digitalisation at the core,” Ashok Rajan, senior vice president at IBS Software, said. “Technology is driving change and raising the strategic profile of cargo, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of such a significant shift,” he said.

Vietnam’s private carrier Bamboo Airways recently deployed IBS Software’s technology in its operations such as passenger reservations, schedules and flight control, inventory control, fares and ticketing, and departure control. The technology will also support Bamboo Airways’ passenger service system and the ‘Bamboo Club’ loyalty programme.