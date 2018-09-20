​​​
  3. EU says Facebook must comply with consumer rules by end-2018 or face sanctions

EU says Facebook must comply with consumer rules by end-2018 or face sanctions

A senior Indian-origin medic who heads Britain's leading doctors' union on Thursday called on the government-funded National Health Service to treat its black and minority ethnic doctors more fairly, alleging that there is an "unconscious racism" within the system.

By: | Brussels | Published: September 20, 2018 3:24 PM
eu news, latest news, important news, trending news, news today, news now, While Facebook assured me to finally adapt any remaining misleading terms of services by December, this has been ongoing for too long,” Jourova said in a statement. (Reuters)

Europe’s justice chief gave U.S. social media giant Facebook until the end of the year to comply with EU consumer rules or face sanctions. European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova also said on Thursday that Airbnb had made the necessary changes after being told to do so three months ago, confirming a Reuters story on Wednesday. “My patience has reached its limit.

While Facebook assured me to finally adapt any remaining misleading terms of services by December, this has been ongoing for too long,” Jourova said in a statement.

“It is now time for action and no more promises. If the changes are not fully implemented by the end of the year, I call on consumer authorities to act swiftly and sanction the company,” she said. Jourova had in February told the company and other social media platforms to toe the line.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top