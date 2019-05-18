Etihad’s nominee director quits Jet Airways

Grounded carrier Jet Airways on Friday said that Etihad nominee director on the airline\u2019s board, Robin Kamark, has quit the company with effect from May 16. After Kamark\u2019s exit, only Ashok Chawla and Sharad Sharma remain on Jet Airways board, which ceased operations on April 17. The Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, which acquired a 24% stake in the then Naresh Goyal-promoted carrier in 2013, had two nominee directors, Kevin Night and Robin Kamark, on the airline\u2019s board. Night stepped down in March along with Jet Airways founder-chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal on March 25 following a debt recast plan. READ ALSO |\u00a0Baba Ramdev lashes out at Amazon; here\u2019s what made Patanjali founder angry Naresh Goyal also stepped down from the post of chairman. \u201cRobin Kamark, nominee director of Etihad Airways PJSC, has resigned from the company with effect from May 16,\u201d Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing. Last week, four senior executives, including chief executive Vinay Dube and his deputy Amit Agarwal, quit the defunct carrier. Last month, independent director Rajshree Pathy, non-executive and non-independent director Nasim Zaidi as well as whole-time director Guarang Shetty also announced their exit. In November last year, independent directors Vikram Singh Mehta and Ranjan Mathai had resigned from Jet\u2019s board.