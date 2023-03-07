Essar to develop Stanlow Terminals in UK to import green ammonia

Essar Group will develop its Stanlow Terminals in the Port of Liverpool, UK, as a terminal to import green ammonia with a capacity to store more than 1 million tonne per year.

The new terminal, which will be an expansion of Stanlow Terminal’s existing facilities, will provide connecting infrastructure to enable significant volumes of green ammonia to be imported into the UK. It will also contribute to Essar’s ambition to be a major hub of low carbon energy innovation and a leader in production globally, the company said in a statement.

Feasibility studies are currently being undertaken, with the terminal scheduled to commence operations in 2027.

Green ammonia is a highly-effective liquid carrier of hydrogen, which allows for the safe and cost-efficient transport of green hydrogen at scale.

“Essar Energy Transition is putting the UK at the forefront of the low carbon energy transition. The new terminal provides the connecting infrastructure to enable Essar’s ambition to be a major hub of low carbon energy innovation and a leader in production globally,” Prashant Ruia, director at Essar Capital, said.

Green ammonia is a crucial component in the development of the global hydrogen economy and is expected to develop into one of the world’s major sustainable energy commodities. Once operational, the new terminal will put Stanlow Terminals at the heart of the global hydrogen energy market, with ready access to large scale international green ammonia imports.

The new terminal will enable the import and storage of more than 1 million tonne per year of green ammonia for onward distribution into the UK or conversion back to green hydrogen for supply to the North West’s industrial customers.

The green hydrogen produced will be used by a wide range of industries in the region, including as a sustainable fuel for marine shipping and to help decarbonise energy usage. This, in turn, will contribute significantly to the UK’s net zero ambitions, it added.