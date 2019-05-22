Essar Steel resolution: NCLAT reserves order on ArcelorMittal offer

Hearing a bunch of petitions against the March 8 order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving ArcelorMittal\u2019s Rs 42,000-crore resolution plan for the debt-ridden Essar Steel, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday reserved its order. The two-member bench, headed by Chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya, has heard all parties, including the erstwhile promoters of Essar Steel and a host of operational creditors over the period. On Tuesday, it asked all parties, including ArcelorMittal, to file in writing their submissions by Wednesday. During Tuesday\u2019s proceedings, senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing on behalf of Standard Chartered Bank, a secured creditor of Essar Steel, said ArcelorMittal should not be allowed to add working capital to brighten up its final resolution plan. Also read:\u00a05 ways how Reliance threatens to dethrone Amazon, Walmart\u2019s Flipkart in $27 billion e-retail market \u201cWorking capital is revenue generated from going concern. It cannot be added. You can\u2019t adjust working capital. ArcelorMittal cannot touch it. It\u2019s not their money. ArcelorMittal\u2019s argument that it is an accounting thing cannot stand here,\u201d Sibal said, adding that given the company has earned a Rs 4,000-crore operating profit during the resolution period, ArcelorMittal\u2019s bid should be nothing less than Rs 46,000 crore. \u201cArcelorMittal is only giving Rs 43,000 crore, which means it is taking away Rs 3,000 crore,\u201d Sibal said. Senior advocate Harin P Rawal, appearing for Essar Steel Asia Holdings, a shareholder of Essar Steel, raised the issue of ineligibility of ArcelorMittal under Section 29 (A) of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code. ArcelorMittal chairman and CEO LN Mittal had stakes in two defaulting firms owned by his brothers as a promoter, he said.\u201cWhatever be the share, the fact is that he (LN Mittal) was holding share as a promoter and hence he is ineligible under section 29 (a) of IBC,\u201d he said. Senior advocate UK Chaudhary, appearing for Prashant Ruia, said Rs 3,495-crore profit earned by Essar Steel during the resolution period should go to lenders. Essar Steel, which runs a 10-million tonne steel mill in Gujarat, owes over Rs 49,000 crore to over two dozen banks led by State Bank of India. Insolvency petition against Essar Steel was admitted by the NCLT, Ahmedabad, on August 2, 2017. Essar Steel lenders had on October 25, 2018, voted in favour of ArcelorMittal\u2019s offer of upfront payment of Rs 42,000 crore to the lenders and an additional Rs 8,000 crore towards capital expenditure. A day after, the promoters of Essar Steel had offered to pay Rs 54,389 crore towards a full settlement of the entire admitted claims of the financial creditors, operational creditors, and workmen and employees of Essar Steel. NCLAT to hear online vendors\u2019 plea against CCI order on Flipkart The NCLAT has admitted a petition filed by an online vendors\u2019 association, challenging the orders of fair trade regulator CCI, which had absolved e-commerce major Flipkart of unfair practices using its dominant position. The NCLAT has also approved the delay of 12 days in filing appeal (by the association) against the order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI). \u201cThe appeal is admitted for hearing. As the respondents have appeared, no further notice need be issued,\u201d the NCLAT said in its order on May 15. It directed to list the matter for hearing on July 30.