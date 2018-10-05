Essar Steel: It’s ArcelorMittal vs Vedanta now

ArcelorMittal has to clear liability of Rs 7,000 crore towards Uttam Galva and KSS Petron.

With NuMetal’s bid almost ruled out by the Supreme Court, the battle for Essar Steel will now be fought between ArcelorMittal and Vedanta provided they clear all dues to lenders. Technically, NuMetal will still be eligible to bid if it pays off the entire dues to Essar Steel — approximately Rs 49,000 crore.

However, pertinently, a bench comprising Justices RF Nariman and Indu Malhotra observed it could not be said that Rewant Ruia, member of the Ruia Group that promoted Essar Steel, had disappeared from the scene altogether, so as to obviate the application of Section 29A(c).

“First, the Rs 500 crore that has been deposited towards submission of earnest money continues to remain deposited by AEL even post April 2, showing thereby that Rewant continues to be present, insofar as Numetal’s second resolution plan is concerned… the object of all the transactions that have taken place after Section 29A came into force on November 23, 2017 is undoubtedly to avoid the application of Section 29A(c), including its proviso. We therefore hold that, whether the first or second resolution plan is taken into account, both would clearly be hit by Section 29A(c), as the looming presence of Rewant has been found all along, from the date of incorporation of Numetal, till the date of submission of the second resolution plan,” Justice Nariman said.

The apex court on Thursday held both ArcelorMittal and Numetal ineligible to bid for embattled Essar Steel giving them time to clear their “taint of disqualification” by paying off debts of the companies they were associated with. The judgement comes as a major setback for Numetal, which has not only to clear Rs 49,000 dues to lenders of Essar Steel and other Ruia Group companies. ArcelorMittal has to clear liability of Rs 7,000 crore towards Uttam Galva and KSS Petron.

ArcelorMittal increased its bid value for Essar Steel to Rs 42,000 crore, to stay ahead of Numetal. Justice Nariman said both sets of resolution plans were ineligible as the applicants had not settled their dues. Nonetheless, the bench heeded the request of the committee of creditors (CoC) which urged it to give the parties one more opportunity to pay off their debts in accordance with Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The court asked ArcelorMittal India (AMIL) and Numetal to resubmit their resolution plans after they paid off the dues within a period of two weeks. The CoC has been given a period of eight weeks to accept, by the requisite majority of 66%, the best amongst the plans submitted, including the resolution plan submitted by Vedanta. “We make it clear that in the event that no plan is found worthy of acceptance by the requisite majority of the CoC, the corporate debtor, i.e. ESIL, shall go into liquidation,” the judgment stated.

Justice Nariman observed that at the time of submission of its first resolution plan on February 12, 2018, Rewant Ruia, the son of ESIL’s existing promoter Ravi Ruia and the ultimate beneficiary in the chain of control of the trusts which in turn controlled AEL, was very much on the scene, holding 25% of the shareholding of Numetal through AEL, which was a pure financial investor. “The earnest money in the form of Rs 500 crore, credited to the account of ESIL, has been provided to Numetal by AEL as a shareholder of Numetal. It is important to note that this earnest money deposit of Rs 500 crore made by AEL continues to remain with the Resolution Professional till date, despite the fact that, by the time the second resolution plan was submitted by Numetal on April 2, AEL had exited as a shareholder of Numetal.”