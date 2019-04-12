Essar Steel case: Supreme Court halts ArcelorMittal’s payment; here’s what happened so far

By: | Updated: April 12, 2019 3:50 PM

In what may delay its plans to enter India, the Supreme Court on Friday halted ArcelorMittal from making Rs 42,000 crore payment to Essar Steel’s lenders.

Essar SteelThe NCLAT on Tuesday had said it may direct global steel major ArcelorMittal to deposit Rs 42,000 crore bid amount for acquiring Essar Steel.

In what may delay its plans to enter India, the Supreme Court on Friday halted ArcelorMittal from making Rs 42,000 crore payment to Essar Steel’s lenders, Bloomberg reported. The apex court also directed to maintain status quo with respect to the NCLT’s last order, the report added. With this order, ArcelorMittal will have to wait longer to acquire cash-strapped Essar Steel.

The NCLAT on Tuesday had said it may direct global steel major ArcelorMittal to deposit Rs 42,000 crore bid amount for acquiring Essar Steel in separate accounts during the next hearing scheduled on April 23.

Also read: IBC delays posing challenges for bidders with tight funding; 68% cases exceed deadline

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya said that ArcelorMittal may have to deposit the money in a separate account either before the NCLAT or NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) Ahmedabad-bench.

Also read: From Jeff Bezos minimum wage challenge to ‘magical Amazon Go;’ key things from annual letter

On March 8, the bankruptcy appellate tribunal had approved ArcelorMittal’s bid for Essar Steel, as per the decision of the Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT. It had directed global steel firm to deposit the bid amount with the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

The resolution plan for Essar Steel was involved in legal disputes for nearly two years and has surpassed the mandated 270 day period under IBC.  Essar Steel owns a 10-million-tonne steel mill at Hazira in Gujarat. The Essar Steel case was among the first 12 cases selected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to be resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Standard Chartered, an operational creditor and some others objected to lesser payment to them under the resolution plan submitted by ArcelorMittal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Essar Steel case: Supreme Court halts ArcelorMittal’s payment; here’s what happened so far
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition