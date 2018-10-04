Essar Steel IBC case: Supreme Court allows ArcelorMittal, Numetal to submit fresh bids, pay dues in 2 weeks

Earlier, a bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra had reserved its verdict on September 2.

On the matter related with eligibility to make the Essar Steel bid, Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Numetal and Arcelor Mittal to submit revised bids after paying any outstanding dues in two weeks, TV news channels reported. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) will consider both proposals within eight weeks after curing of defects, Supreme Court said. The apex court has considered plea of CoC that it does not want liquidation of Essar Steel and granted fresh opportunity to both firms, PTI reported. If nothing materialises within eight weeks then Essar Steel shall go into liquidation, Supreme Court also said.

Earlier, a bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra had reserved its verdict on September 27 after counsels for all the parties, including the Committee of Creditors (CoC), concluded their arguments that had continued for eight days.