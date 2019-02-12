Essar Steel case: SC rejects operational creditors’ plea, promoters move NCLAT

By: | Updated: February 12, 2019 6:50 AM

As is known, the two-member Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT on January 29 ruled that the plea by Essar Steel Asia Holdings’ to consider the Ruias’ settlement plan for Essar Steel was not maintainable. The NCLT had said the Essar plea was not maintainable under Section 60 (5) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which empowers it to have jurisdiction to entertain or dispose of any application or proceeding by or against the debtor or corporate person.

Essar Steel case: SC rejects operational creditors’ plea, promoters move NCLAT

Even as the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petitions of operational creditors of bankrupt Essar Steel, which includes Indian Oil Corporation, the promoters of the company — Ruias — moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the January order of the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which had rejected its plea for placing an offer for resolution of the company.
Meanwhile, the NCLT Ahmedabad bench, which was hearing the petition of the operational creditors who complained that the plan of ArcelorMittal approved by the committee of creditors (CoC) gives them a raw deal, has reserved its order.

As is known, the two-member Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT on January 29 ruled that the plea by Essar Steel Asia Holdings’ to consider the Ruias’ settlement plan for Essar Steel was not maintainable. The NCLT had said the Essar plea was not maintainable under Section 60 (5) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which empowers it to have jurisdiction to entertain or dispose of any application or proceeding by or against the debtor or corporate person.

As many as 31 operational creditors of Essar Steel had moved the NCLT in five separate petitions urging that it direct the CoC to ensure full payment to them and take necessary steps to modify ArcelorMittal’s resolution plan for that. Alternatively, they had urged the tribunal to direct the CoC to also consider the last-minute offer of the Essar Steel promoters which promises to pay all creditors in full.

Read Also| Markets bleed: 59 BSE-500 stocks hit 52-week lows, Vedanta, Emami among worst hit

Earlier in January the lenders of Essar Steel had moved the NCLAT urging that it direct NCLT to expeditiously hear the matter. The appellate tribunal had directed that only one operational creditor will argue the case and not all 31. It was against this order that three of the operational creditors had moved the SC.

Dismissing their appeal, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice RF Nariman said that some of the operational creditors are “put up by the promoters”.
The appeals were filed by three operational creditors – Indian Oil Corporation, State tax officer, Gujarat, and Kamlaljeet Singh Ahluwalia (an individual).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Essar Steel case: SC rejects operational creditors’ plea, promoters move NCLAT
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition