Essar Ports October-December cargo volume up 20 per cent

(Representational image)

Essar Ports on Thursday reported 20 per cent growth in cargo volumes across four of its terminals at 14.02 million tonnes (MT) for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company handled 11.67 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Essar Ports said in a statement.

“Essar Ports business… has registered a 20.09 per cent growth in cargo volumes in the third quarter of the current financial year with a throughput of 14.02 million tonnes (MT),” it said.

Significant boost in hinterland industry consumption has been the key growth driver, Essar Ports MD and CEO Rajiv Agarwal said.

“Largely the growth has been on account of our terminals in Salaya (west coast) and Vizag Port (east coast). Our continuous focus on increasing the capacity of handling through upgradation and mechanisation and driving operational efficiencies, has helped in recording strong growth,” he said.

The company, he said, is committed to deliver world-class services and its focus is to ensure seamless continuity in services on a sustainable basis.

“Last month, the Hazira terminal handled one of the highest levels of cargo (more than 2 million tonnes)…With modular expansions undertaken at Hazira terminal, it is equipped to handle increased volumes for its existing customers,” the company said.