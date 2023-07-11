scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Essar Oil to expand UK operations

Under the agreement, Essar will store and distribute middle distillate fuels at Oikos’ Canvey Island facility to serve the Thames region.

Written by Rajesh Kurup
Essar Oil, Essar Oil UK operations, Essar Oil latest news, Essex-based Oikos Storage,
“This agreement represents a significant step in Essar’s strategic downstream ambitions, boosting capacities and ability to meet demand at Northampton and Kingsbury,” CEO of Essar Oil UK Deepak Maheshwari said.

Essar Oil (UK) has signed an agreement with Essex-based Oikos Storage, a storer of refined petroleum products, to expand its operations into London and the South East of England.

Under the agreement, Essar will store and distribute middle distillate fuels at Oikos’ Canvey Island facility to serve the Thames region.

Also Read

Furthermore, the agreement will leverage Oikos’ connectivity to the United Kingdom Oil Pipeline (UKOP) system to supply the Northampton and Midlands regions, it said in a statement.

Also Read

“This agreement represents a significant step in Essar’s strategic downstream ambitions, boosting capacities and ability to meet demand at Northampton and Kingsbury,” CEO of Essar Oil UK Deepak Maheshwari said.

Also Read

Currently diesel and jet fuels are pumped from the Stanlow refinery to the Midlands and Northampton regions along the UKOP system.

Following this agreement, Essar’s imports of middle distillates will be pumped from Oikos to Northampton and the Midlands regions, providing significant supply resilience and increasing Essar’s security of supply proposition. The agreement will also see Essar gaining access to the largest market in the country, the Thames region, providing alternative supply options to customers in the region.

More Stories on
Essar Oil

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 03:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS