Essar Oil despatches first ever C-CBM for city gas distribution

January 30, 2021 9:00 AM

EOGEPL, an investee company of Essar Capital and India's largest operator of unconventional hydrocarbon acreages, runs the Raniganj East CBM block in West Bengal with 348 wells.

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (EOGEPL) has dispatched the first ever Compressed Coal Bed Methane (C-CBM) natural gas cascade truck to Bengal Gas Company’s first CNG station to provide green fuel to Kolkata.

The company’s flagship project associated with gas gathering and compressor facilities, has about 300 km of infield and customer pipelines.

EOGEPL, having a CBM and shale gas resource base of 15 TCF (Trillion Cubic Feet), has so far invested in excess of Rs 4,000 crore in exploration for commercial development of the Raniganj CBM Block.

The company’s Raniganj CBM block is India’s first CBM project to cross the threshold of 1.0 million cubic metres of gas production. The GAIL Urja Ganga gas pipeline, when commissioned next month, will eventually become the energy lifeline of homes and industries in West Bengal.

The 2,540-km-long pipeline from Uttar Pradesh to Odisha has already reached the adjacent disricts of Kolkata. Bengal Gas Company, a JV of GAIL and Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation, is spearheading the city gas dustribution network.

GAIL’s Urja Ganga pipeline project includes supply of CNG and piped natural gas to domestic and industrial consumers across Kolkata and parts of the districts of North 24 Paraganas, South 24 Paraganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia.

