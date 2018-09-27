ESC, AEB automobile safety features could be made mandatory

At present, new cars and two-wheeler models are sold with anti-lock braking system (ABS) technology, which helps in improving vehicle safety on roads.

Automobile safety braking features like electronic stability control (ESC) and autonomous emergency braking (AEB) could be made mandatory from 2022-23, a senior government official said on Wednesday. At present, new cars and two-wheeler models are sold with anti-lock braking system (ABS) technology, which helps in improving vehicle safety on roads.

“Vehicle safety cannot be confined to luxury vehicles only. By 2022 most of vehicle safety will be at par with global standards. ECS and AEB will be incorporated in new vehicles from 2022-23,” Abhay Damle, joint secretary, ministry of transport (MoRTH), said at the launch of ‘Stop The Crash’ campaign by Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). ECS and AEB technology are considered improved safety norms for vehicles.

GNCAP, a UK-based charity, has partnered with other companies such as Continental and others who engage in manufacturing braking systems and other ancillaries.