Erratic Rainfall: Kharif foodgrain output may decline 3% to 137 mt

The production of Kharif foodgrains like rice, tur and maize may decline nearly 3% to 136.75 million tonne this year due to “highly erratic and obscure spread of monsoon,” according to National Collateral Management Services (NCML), a leading firm in warehousing and post-harvest management.

Even though monsoon rainfall in July and August increased and sowing area deficit also narrowed, it may not help to match the last year’s output, said NCML, which is the only agency in the private sector that releases estimates of crop production. The Kharif foodgrain output was 140.73 million tonne in 2017-18 crop year (July-June). The government’s estimates for 2018-19 will be released in third week of this month.

Over 20% of the total districts in the country faced floods, while half of the country’s 36 meteorological subdivisions have rainfall deficit of over 10%, NCM said in a statement. According to the parameters of the India Meteorological Department, rainfall deficit up to 20% in a subdivision is considered “normal” while at all-India level monsoon rains of 96-104% of long period average (LPA) is “normal”. The LPA during 1951-2000 is 89cm during June-September monsoon season.

Production of rice, the major Kharif foodgrain, is projected to decline to 95.8 million tonne from the record production of 97.50 million tonne in 2017-18. NCML has attributed the decline to erratic rainfall during the flowering period leading to a dip in the yield. The rice acreage in this Kharif season was marginally higher from the previous year’s level.

A 13% decline in urad acreage will be driving the fall in production of overall pulses, which is estimated at 8.45 million tonne this season from 9.34 million tonne in the last season. Deficit in the rainfall numbers in the major producing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh will be affecting the yield and production across all Kharif pulses, the company said. It is estimated that urad output will decline 18%, tur by 6.59% and moong by 2.78%.

Higher returns in cotton last year coupled with import demand from China was expected to shift the farmers to the fibre crop this year, significantly. However, the acreage has thus far remained lower than last year’s sowing number. The overall cotton production is estimated higher at 35.9 million bales (of 170 kg each) against 34.88 million bales harvested in 2017-18. The production in Maharashtra was affected last year due to ‘pink bollworm’ attack.