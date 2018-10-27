Eros International Q2 net up 34.4 pc to Rs 77.31 crore

By: | Published: October 27, 2018 12:17 AM

Media and entertainment firm Eros International Media on Friday reported a 34.42 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 77.31 crore for the second quarter ended September, 2018.

Eros International Q2 net up 34.4 pc to Rs 77.31 crore

Media and entertainment firm Eros International Media on Friday reported a 34.42 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 77.31 crore for the second quarter ended September, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 57.51 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago, Eros International Media said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review rose 17.02 per cent to Rs 320.56 crore, as against Rs 273.93 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses stood at Rs 231.36 crore as against Rs 208.54 crore, up 10.94 per cent. Eros International Executive Vice Chairman and MD Sunil Lulla said it “has been result of our continuous focus on building a portfolio of deeply researched, content driven films that appeal to a wide cross section of audiences, produced at optimum costs and marketed around the world across diverse entertainment platforms”.

Shares of Eros International Media settled at Rs 68.05 on BSE Friday, down 1.73 per cent from previous close.

