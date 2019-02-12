Ericsson’s contempt notice to Anil Ambani: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till tomorrow

During the brief hearing, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Ericsson India, said there was gross violation of apex court’s two earlier orders and they (RCom) have not paid any outstanding dues.

The Supreme Court Tuesday adjourned for tomorrow the hearing on a contempt notice issued to Reliance Communication Ltd (RCom) Chairman Anil Dhirubhai Ambani and others on a plea filed by Ericsson India for allegedly not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore. Ambani, Reliance Telecom Ltd Chairman Satish Seth and Reliance Infratel Ltd Chairperson Chhaya Virani appeared before a bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran in pursuance to the contempt notice issued against them.

The bench said it will continue hearing the contempt plea tomorrow due to paucity of time and assembling of a special bench in the post lunch session. During the brief hearing, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Ericsson India, said there was gross violation of apex court’s two earlier orders and they (RCom) have not paid any outstanding dues. The bench asked the three alleged contemnors to remain present in court tomorrow.