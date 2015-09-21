Ericsson partners with personal computer major HP

“Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard and Aruba Networks, an HP company, are joining forces to drive innovation in mobile networking,” Ericsson said in a statement. (Reuters)

Telecom gear maker Ericsson has partnered with Hewlett-Packard to drive innovation in mobile networking and bring in a set of wi-fi and LTE solutions providing customers with voice and data connectivity.

The financial details of the deal was not disclosed by the company.

“Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard and Aruba Networks, an HP company, are joining forces to drive innovation in mobile networking,” Ericsson said in a statement.

The two companies have also signed bilateral resale agreements, which allows Ericsson to offer Aruba’s enterprise wi-fi and connectivity solutions along with its portfolio of mobility solutions and also let HP to resell Ericsson’s indoor small cell solutions.

“The partners intend to collaborate in joint market initiatives to address opportunities for indoor coverage and mobility for enterprises and operators, making effective use of both licensed and unlicensed technologies and frequency bands,” the statement said.

The Swedish telecom equipment maker also said that there is a growing need to maximise the benefits of licensed and unlicensed spectrum operating together in the enterprise.

“HP and Ericsson already have a successful track record working together. With the addition of Aruba Networks, HP has leap-frogged competitors, combining end-to-end enterprise solutions and global reach with innovation and market share,” Ericsson Senior Vice President and Head of Business Unit Radio Arun Bansal said.

“This expansion of our existing partnership with Ericsson will allow HP to deliver more solutions to meet our customers’ growing needs for productivity in the workplace,” Antonio Neri, Executive Vice President and General Manager for HP’s Enterprise Group said.