Eram Scientific, Bill Gates foundation in talks for toilet technology

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 3:20 AM

Eram Scientific, innovators of India’s first electronic toilet, is in parleys with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) for fine-tuning its technology and market-readiness in the Bill Gates’ $200-billion project to reinvent the toilet.

Eram Scientific, Bill Gates foundation, e toilet, toilet technologyAfter a presentation at ‘Water, Sanitation and Hygiene-Reinvented Toilet Expo’ in Beijing, Bill Gates has extended special interest in the potential of the Indian innovation, as part of his huge sanitation project.

Siddeek Ahmed, chairman and managing director, Eram Scientific had been invited for a roundtable discussion with Bill Gates at the Beijing Expo, as the company has a tie-up with California Institute of Technology (Caltech) for multi-user reinvented toilets. “At Beijing Expo, Bill Gates had chosen it as the most market-ready technology, among the 20 participants,” Bincy Baby, director, Eram Scientific, told FE. Gates is reported to have called it, ‘super interesting’.

The technology integrates an electro-chemical reactor to break down water and human waste into fertiliser and hydrogen, which can be stored in hydrogen fuel cells as energy. The e-toilet with Caltech Treatment system encompasses the issues associated with water conservation in e-toilet, which had been a huge concern for Eram Scientific.

