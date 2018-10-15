Equal opportunity for private sector key to Make In India success: Samtel Avionics CEO Puneet Kaura

Puneet Kaura, Managing Director & CEO, Samtel Avionics.

To ensure that ‘Make in India’ becomes a real success, the government must offer equal opportunity to the private sector and ensure an environment of open competition, Puneet Kaura, Managing Director & CEO, Samtel Avionics, tells Huma Siddiqui. Excerpts of an exclusive interaction:

Has ‘Make in India’ been able to meet its objectives?

When it was announced, the ‘Make in India’ initiative and the various policy reforms brought in a very positive and optimistic outlook in the industry. While these initiatives are a step in the right direction and have managed to stir up the interest of the worldwide industry, the results will take time. We need more effort to have them percolate down the ecosystem. Make in India’s true purpose is to bring up the Indian industry, especially the small players.

To have the results reach the actual beneficiaries, i.e. the Tier-II/ Tier-III suppliers, we need to have the orders pass down the supply chain. In my opinion, ‘Make in India’ can only progress with active participation of both DPSUs and the private industry. To make the ‘Make in India’ initiative a real success, we need equal opportunities for private sector, especially MSMEs, in an environment of open competition.

So, what are the challenges faced by private sector companies, especially MSMEs like Samtel?

In order to achieve global manufacturing leadership, the private sector has to become cost & quality competitive – which is a Catch22 situation. Business growth is dependent upon cost-competitiveness achieved via economies of scale, which can only be achieved if critical mass is attained through more orders. So this becomes a challenge. Moreover, the Indian manufacturing industry needs to keep pace with the increasingly high use of technology across the design lifecycle. For this, the foreign companies need to transfer critical cutting-edge technologies to Indian players in the defence sector – which has its own challenges. Still we have managed this over the years, and our growth is a by-product of our own R&D, supplemented by support of our partners.

What according to you can help bring up the private industry in defence segment?

Actually, public and private sector should go hand-in-hand. Our JV with HAL is a proof how public-private partnerships can bring out the best in each other. To bolster such partnerships, we need further structural reform in encouraging public sector to partner with private enterprises. PSUs like HAL are already integrating private sector in their supply chain by making use of their proven indigenous manufacturing capabilities. Such models should be encouraged. Such integrations of DPSUs and private sector will translate into a win-win for both DPSUs and SMEs as both would be able to devote time and resources to improving scale and productivity, which would lead to an improvement in the overall quality of products. Samtel is again a very good example of how Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) can partner with private industry for R&D. In fact, we took our first footsteps in defence avionics through partnership with DARE (DRDO) for ruggedisation of critical technology to make multifunction displays which are currently flying on Su-30 MKIs. Such models should be encouraged and replicated.

How has Samtel contributed to ‘Skill India’?

Our company is a shining example of the ‘Skill India’ campaign. The ‘Skill India’ initiative has found support in the form of companies like Samtel, which are hiring and training the technical resources on high tech programmes requiring sophisticated skills. Lack of adequate domain knowledge and practical exposure, are key for low employability in core job roles. Especially in the area of the aviation and defense manufacturing, challenges are significant, as India lacks on the specialized courses in defense and aviation manufacturing. Thus, a company like ours play a significant role in hiring technicians and engineers from engineering colleges and ITIs at various levels and provide them specific training in aerospace and defence manufacturing technologies.

Here, you will find many examples of technical resources who had joined as a trainee, had extensive training in this niche domain and are now leading their own teams and training the new inductees. Innovation combined with R & D has led to the positive spin-offs in their economy. Therefore, learning by example, innovations in the Indian defense industry can also transform economy because of its multiplier effect – leading to job creation and revenue generation many folds.

What are the next avenues of growth for Samtel? Any new developments?

Samtel, as you know, has already made a mark in the avionics display segment. Moving forward from Primary Flight Displays and Multifunction Displays, we are now exploring newer domains of state of the art systems for high end applications such as airborne electro optic systems, electronic warfare systems, Standby systems and mission computers for airborne platforms and various packages for complete upgrade of armoured vehicles.