Equal opportunities: Why Indian women outshine men at the workplace

Women lead the world in receiving growth opportunities at the workplace, says HP Inc study

Women in India are looking for growth opportunities and feel ready to take on more responsibility within the company, reveals a global study conducted by HP Inc. The study reveals interesting insights around employee workplace perceptions, retention factors, career progress and ways to advance more women into leadership positions.

Among the countries studied, the top country with women who applied for a promotion was India (90%), which was more than men (67%). Among those who applied, 92% women respondents in India confirmed receiving a promotion last year as compared to just 40% and 63% respondents from the US and the UK respectively, in the same period. Interestingly, Indian women also surpassed their male counterparts with only 68% men receiving promotions.

The study helps organisations, including HP, better understand employees’ needs and how they can support women and help them grow in challenging times.

The survey also delves into efforts undertaken by companies in combating discrimination towards gender in the workplace. Findings reveal that 71% of Indian women respondents strongly feel that companies have been more proactive in combatting gender discrimination than before. Around 65% Indian employees feel that companies are making more efforts in combating discrimination towards gender in the workplace than in the past.

Ketan Patel, managing director – HP India Market, said, “At HP, we believe in giving equal growth opportunities to all our employees. HP aspires to be the employer of choice—and we are taking active steps to support women and help them advance in their careers. The company aims to achieve 50/50 gender equality in HP leadership by 2030.”

Many employees believe that a hybrid work model is most beneficial for women possibly because it allows for both in-person time and flexibility. In the UK, Gen Z (46%) are likely to believe that an in-person work model is most beneficial, while in India, Gen Z (41%) and millennials (36%) prefer hybrid as the most suitable work model.

Employees planning to stay at their company cite work-life balance as a top reason for staying. In India and Mexico, the second reason to stay is potential career growth. In India, 44% employees feel they still have opportunities to grow in their company. For those who plan to leave, one in three employees in India wants better work-life balance, more autonomy, and higher salaries. While most global counterparts are willing to offer higher wages for employee retention, 53% of Indian employees prefer greater work flexibility over higher salaries to retain them.