EOW files FIR against Time Technoplast over violations

Aburi Composites is in the business of procurement and distribution of composite cylinders.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a first information report (FIR) against Mumbai-based Time Technoplast on the basis of a complaint filed by London-based Aburi Composites, alleging that the composite LPG cylinders supplied by the former did not conform to the requisite standards.

According to the London-based company, it placed an order for 245,376 cylinders with Time Technoplast on March 3, 2016 and made a payment of `14.02 crore to Time Technoplast. However, when cylinders were unloaded in Bangladesh, the complainant found out that the cylinders were cracking and had metal components in the handles, in violation of the standards set by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

The consignment was, therefore, rejected by the consumers.

Aburi Composites said in a statement that the PESO has confirmed that no approval was granted to Time Technoplast for the design changes in the manufacture of the cylinders.