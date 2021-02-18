EOGEPL & IIT Dhanbad join hands for advanced research on CBM

With the CBM gas widely seen as green fuel of the century, both Essar and the IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) will explore research and develop a plethora of technologies like microbial enhanced recovery, advance reservoir simulation, CBM exploitation technology from deeper coal seams and others.

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (EOGEPL), an investee company of Essar Global Funds Ltd, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration with the Indian School of Mines (IIT-ISM), Dhanbad, to jointly work on research and development of various advanced CBM technological innovations indigenously.

As part of the MoU, EOGEPL would propose an initial list of research topics and provide data for the same to the industry experts and researchers of IIT Dhanbad while also giving them access to its CBM wells in Ranigunj for carrying out an investigation, research experiments. Essar and the IIT ISM would jointly pursue collaborative research as well.

EOGEPL’s Raniganj East CBM Block in West Bengal is a flagship asset and has already created a niche gas customer base who continue to depend on the supply of CBM gas to sustain their businesses. The block, connected with the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga pipeline of GAIL has already invested over Rs 4,000 crore towards drilling wells, setting up supply infrastructure and laying customer pipelines to Durgapur and nearby industrial areas.

Ranigunj has 1.1 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of certified CBM reserves. EOGEPL aims to double its reserve base in the next few years.