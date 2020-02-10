Entrepreneur of the Year 2019: EY announces 17 finalists for the awards

The winner of the EOY India award will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo, from June 4-7, 2020.

EY, the professional services organisation, has selected 17 entrepreneurs as finalists for the 21st Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) India 2019 awards. These have been selected from amongst over 225 nominations and will be felicitated at an awards ceremony on February 19 in New Delhi. The winner of the EOY India award will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo, from June 4-7, 2020.

“Together, the 17 finalists have combined revenues of Rs 1 lakh crore and provide jobs to over 1,15,000 people in India and globally. Underscoring their resilience, they reported significantly stronger financial performance in times when global and domestic economic growth rates have been tepid,” EY said in a statement. They were selected by an eight-member jury led by Uday Kotak, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In addition, Adi Godrej, chairman, Godrej Group, will be felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award. A third-generation entrepreneur, Godrej grew, diversified and transformed the 120-year old Godrej brand of consumer products and home utilities into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate of diversified entities.

Rajiv Memani, chairman, EY India, said, “We salute these extraordinary entrepreneurs who are focused on creating lasting value for their stakeholders. Their commitment to high governance standards as also to driving innovation in not only customer acquisition and experience but also in achieving operational excellence differentiates them in their respective sectors.”

Previous EOY winners include Siddhartha Lal, Uday Kotak, Adi Godrej, Dilip Shanghvi, Anand Mahindra, Anil Agarwal, Tulsi Tanti, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Ratan Tata, NR Narayana Murthy, Brijmohan Lall Munjal, Mukesh Ambani, among others.