Enterprise Security: Why securing AI systems makes sense

ManageEngine, the IT management division of Chennai-based Zoho Corp, says that enterprises in 2020 will realise the importance of securing their Artificial Intelligence (AI) system while seeing value in investing in explainable AI technologies. The findings emerged in a report by ManageEngine which has collated six trends in the IT management industry.

“Thanks to the emergence of new technologies and the continued evolution of established ones, the way people work will change in 2020. IT departments will see privacy, security and cost management strategies, along with AI and machine learning (ML), play pivotal roles,” said Rajesh Ganesan, vice president, ManageEngine. AI training data and ML models will need to be protected by techniques like homomorphic encryption, which performs complex mathematical operations on encrypted information without decrypting it first. Organisations will need to protect their AI models against concept drift, as it can make an AI model irrelevant and cause the system to lose control, it said.

The report said hyper automation will take tech growth in India a notch higher in 2020, as companies begin investing in intelligence driven by AI and ML, along with autonomous engineering powered by robotic and cognitive process automation. Hyper automation will be utilised to make dynamic, complex business processes, such as insurance claims, loan processing and warehouse dispatch, faster and more precise without driving up costs.

Another aspect was related to the willingness of employees to shoulder responsibility for adherence to privacy laws. Indian government is working on implementing a data protection law similar to the European Union’s GDPR. As vital stakeholders in business operations, employees will have to bear some of the responsibility of complying with the law.

According to it, businesses will turn to personalisation to deliver tailored customer experiences. Organisations will use their data sets to create clear, complete pictures of their customers and thereby deliver tailored customer experiences.

Another trend would be that of endpoint protection. Mobile applications may well be the source of the next large-scale enterprise security breach. Considering the security threats hovering around endpoints, organisations will pay closer attention to protection techniques such as data loss prevention (DLP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR).

This year, companies will work to optimise their costs. While the cloud, especially SaaS, has enabled the democratisation of technology across all business functions, it has also resulted in organisations spending more than needed. However, solutions to give business leaders better control and visibility are emerging, it said.