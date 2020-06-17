Enterprise security: Moving towards a stronger security infrastructure

Sandip Kumar Panda, founder and CEO, InstaSafe Technologies

By Riya Sethi

The increasing number of cyber attacks in recent months has made us apprehensive of the fact that when it comes to cybersecurity, most of the modern-day enterprises are unaware of how to approach security in this untrusted and diverse IT landscape. To add to this, the Covid-19 pandemic has further exposed the vulnerabilities of our remote infrastructure, making businesses highly prone to cyber crimes. In a situation like this it becomes imperative for companies to deploy strategies to safeguard themselves from such attacks. InstaSafe Technologies is doing exactly just that by assisting enterprises to help solve the problems of data security and breaches.

“Digital business transformation requires that systems, services, APIs, data and processes are accessible through multiple ecosystems, anytime, anywhere, leading to the expansion of the surface area for attackers. This contingency has been further accentuated by the outbreak wherein the companies are now forced to rethink their remote access strategies and along with it, audit their security infrastructure,” says Sandip Kumar Panda, founder and CEO, InstaSafe Technologies.

Due to the lockdown, many organisations, especially MSMEs, were found to be woefully inadequate in terms of securing their endpoints and extending remote access to their workforce. “With InstaSafe Emergency Access, we are providing free installation and support charges for 60 days to these organisations, and have also rolled out special plans to support them thereafter,” he explains. It has enabled all its endpoints with the InstaSafe ZTAA Solution which is more secure and hassle-free than the traditional methods since it is cloud-delivered and does not require any new hardware setup.

“The Covid-19 is hitting hard on the world economy and it is anticipated that a large portion of the workforce will be laid off. And this layoff will inevitably lead to disgruntled former employees trying to siphon off sensitive data, necessitating the need for additional layers of security. Owing to this, more and more companies are moving towards a zero trust architecture, by which they do not trust any user, action, or network from the onset, but instead rely on a combination of multi-factor authentication, continuous monitoring, and granular access control to build a robust security setup,” informs Panda.

Another product from InstaSafe is ‘Safehats’; this platform offers innovative offensive cybersecurity coordination technology backed by crowd sourced vulnerability discovery to protect companies. It has also created a Covid-19 precautions document to make people aware about the associated security risks. InstaSafe is incubated by Microsoft Ventures and Citrix Accelerators, and funded by IAN, CAN & ABM Knowledgeware.