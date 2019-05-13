Enterprise is a massive piece of our business, says Dmitri Chen, Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies has grown by about $11.3 billion in a single year, says its chief operating officer and vice-president of Specialty Sales, APJ, Dmitri Chen. \u201cCustomers believe Dell Technologies to be that single trusted supplier for all their end-to-end needs and currently we see a massive opportunity around stablishing a multi-cloud operation with our customers and partners,\u201d he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in an interview. Excerpts: Where is Dell Technologies headed? First of all, we are delighted that our company has grown by about $11.3 billion in a single year, which is the size of a Fortune 265 company. Most organisations of this size would take anywhere from 30 to 100 years to achieve this. Looking into the future, with customers today looking for fewer suppliers to solve their business problems, we believe in providing a host of varied solutions, under one umbrella, which simplifies the purchase and procurement process for our customers. In addition, we have engineering teams that are working together to create complete solutions for the customers. The good news here is that the customers believe Dell Technologies to be that single trusted supplier for all their end-to-end needs. Our new solutions are bringing together the best of VMware and the best of Dell EMC into a single solutions set, which are well positioned to meet the changing needs of our customers. What is the key differentiator that Dell Technologies brings to the table? The simplicity in the integration process where you align businesses, is what\u2019s driving success for us today, including ease of managing hundreds of applications within a single datacentre. The biggest raw material that is the organisations\u2019 strength today are the highly trained people along with the breath of our portfolio which enables us to deliver our promises to our customers. What is your perspective on the Indian market? It\u2019s a great opportunity for India because the government is very intent on being part of the digital strategy on a global level. The technology agenda for India is playing a critical role for us this year and foreseeable future. As per Dell Technologies, India led the external storage business for the brand in APJ region in 2018. According to IDC in Q4 2018 (India), the brand ranked No.1 with 25.3 % industry share in servers revenue market and ranked No.2 with 23% industry share in traditional PC market. To give you an alternate perspective, a big customer that we work with in India is The State Bank of India and we interface with them at almost all the levels, from big cities to villages. All in all, we are excited to be a part of this journey in India. How do you plan to tap the enterprise market in India? It\u2019s a massive piece of our business and the key to our enterprise success is about how well we understand our customer\u2019s business. We have a really good understanding of what the cultural market strategy is for each of our customers and who the executive sponsors are for transforming their existing businesses. Our approach is really customer centric, we obsess about the customer situation as the definition of digital transformation is varied for every customer. How do you plan to tap the SMB market? We have added a lot of additional resource to help us build an engagement model for SMBs, depending upon their culture. Irrespective of the business size, we believe in understanding the technologies that will help them potential architecture that can enable them to deliver the desired outcome. Simultaneously, it\u00a0has now become very important for us to enable our partners from an end-to-end solutions standpoint.