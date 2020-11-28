  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ensure no power tripping in all district headquarters: UP Minister Shrikant Sharma to UPPCL

By: |
November 28, 2020 11:08 PM

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Saturday directed officials to ensure there was no power tripping in all district headquarters, including those in the National Capital Region (NCR), by next summer.

The fuel cost for Q2FY21 fell to Rs 3,161.8 crore from Rs 3,926.4 crore a year ago as electricity sales volume fell 13% annually to 12.6 billion units (BU).Sharma said he has instructed officials to ensure that correct bill is generated at the right time for power consumers so that there is less "line loss" and people are not hassled.

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Saturday directed officials to ensure there was no power tripping in all district headquarters, including those in the National Capital Region (NCR), by next summer. Sharma issued instructions regarding this to the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) during an inspection in Noida of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. He also directed the company, responsible for transmission and distribution of power in the state, to ensure uninterrupted supply in all tehsils and villages as per schedule.

“NCR is being made tripping free. By next summer, all district headquarters should become tripping free and tehsils and villages have uninterrupted supply as per roster. UPPCL chairman should ensure this,” Sharma tweeted. After the inspection of a substation in Sector 29 of Noida, the minister also went around some residential sectors on a bicycle along with an entourage to take feedback from residents on issues such as billing and supply system. In another tweet, Sharma said he has instructed officials to ensure that correct bill is generated at the right time for power consumers so that there is less “line loss” and people are not hassled.

Related News

Going around on the bicycle, Sharma interacted with locals and also appealed to the public to clear their power dues in time, according to an official statement. “If consumers clear their dues in time, not only will it help the debt-ridden power company overcome losses but also pave the way for cheaper rates of power,” the minister was quoted as saying in a statement. He also highlighted the ‘No Disconnection, Know the Door’ initiative of his ministry and asked power officials to not disconnect power lines of consumers who have a clearance backlog of three months but knock their doors and talk them into resolving issues, if any.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Ensure no power tripping in all district headquarters UP Minister Shrikant Sharma to UPPCL
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Infibeam Avenues gets NCLT nod for demerger of SME E-commerce Services, marketplace biz
2Why traditional banks need to partner with fintech firms for delivering essential banking solutions
3“Big Basket lost 80 pc of workforce within 2 days of lockdown, bounced back with resilience”