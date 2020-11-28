Ensure no power tripping in all district headquarters: UP Minister Shrikant Sharma to UPPCL

Sharma said he has instructed officials to ensure that correct bill is generated at the right time for power consumers so that there is less "line loss" and people are not hassled.

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Saturday directed officials to ensure there was no power tripping in all district headquarters, including those in the National Capital Region (NCR), by next summer. Sharma issued instructions regarding this to the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) during an inspection in Noida of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. He also directed the company, responsible for transmission and distribution of power in the state, to ensure uninterrupted supply in all tehsils and villages as per schedule.

“NCR is being made tripping free. By next summer, all district headquarters should become tripping free and tehsils and villages have uninterrupted supply as per roster. UPPCL chairman should ensure this,” Sharma tweeted. After the inspection of a substation in Sector 29 of Noida, the minister also went around some residential sectors on a bicycle along with an entourage to take feedback from residents on issues such as billing and supply system. In another tweet, Sharma said he has instructed officials to ensure that correct bill is generated at the right time for power consumers so that there is less “line loss” and people are not hassled.

Going around on the bicycle, Sharma interacted with locals and also appealed to the public to clear their power dues in time, according to an official statement. “If consumers clear their dues in time, not only will it help the debt-ridden power company overcome losses but also pave the way for cheaper rates of power,” the minister was quoted as saying in a statement. He also highlighted the ‘No Disconnection, Know the Door’ initiative of his ministry and asked power officials to not disconnect power lines of consumers who have a clearance backlog of three months but knock their doors and talk them into resolving issues, if any.