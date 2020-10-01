  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ensure international mobile roaming remains inactive by default: Trai to service providers

By: |
October 1, 2020 2:45 AM

“The amendment is another step of Trai in empowering the consumer and ensuring protection of consumer from bill shocks,” Trai said.

The details about tariff rates including those of voice, data, and SMS, should be informed to the user.The details about tariff rates including those of voice, data, and SMS, should be informed to the user.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Wednesday issued directions that service providers should ensure that international mobile roaming (IMR) service remains inactive by default and can be activated only at the request of the customer. In case a customer has once activated, the service may be deactivated at any time of the request of the user. The regulator has amended the telecom consumer protection regulations, 2012, which gives consumers more control on activation of international roaming.

There have been various instances of bill shocks due to inadvertent use of international roaming by consumers. “The amendment is another step of Trai in empowering the consumer and ensuring protection of consumer from bill shocks,” Trai said.

Related News

The Trai has directed that every telco should immediately on activation of IMR inform the consumer through SMS, email or mobile app about the activation and applicable tariffs. The details about tariff rates including those of voice, data, and SMS, should be informed to the user.

A service provider should alert and advise the consumer, through SMS, in case the user has not subscribed to any specific IMR tariff pack, regarding the possibility of incurring significantly high charges due to usage of voice, SMS and data services at standard rates.

“Every service provider shall, through SMS, email, and mobile application, if available, provide an alert when the data usage exceeds 50%, 80%, 90%, and 100% of the data entitlement,” Trai said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Ensure international mobile roaming remains inactive by default Trai to service providers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Uttar Pradesh’s Rs 4,800-crore solar project gets Central government’s nod
2HDFC Bank clocking retail loan growth from April-May
3Industry bodies BIF and COAI fight over delicensing of E and V bands