Energy Headphones 2 & Outdoor Box Adventure: Attractively designed headphones, speakers available in budget-pricing

Music with or without cable, the headphones have a comfortable fit to let you enjoy your music for long hours.

These days majority of Indians prefer to enjoy music-on-the-go, as a result of which the demand for Bluetooth speakers and headphones is at an all-time high. Energy Sistem Technology, a Spanish technology firm with over two decades of experience in creating personal audio devices, is the latest to foray into the fast-growing Indian audio segment. Recently, it announced the launch of its new range of personal audio devices – Energy Outdoor Box Adventure Bluetooth speaker and Energy Headphones 2 Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones. The devices will be made available by Alchemie Commerce, the Spanish company’s official India partner. The products are intended for music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, we take a look at the two products.

Energy Outdoor Box Adventure (Rs 3,499)

Available in a colour combination of Olive and Black, Energy Outdoor Box Adventure is a portable Bluetooth speaker made for outdoor adverturers. It has been conceived to let you enjoy your music in extreme conditions, be it bumps, dust, mud and water as it is water-resistant and shockproof. This stereo speaker sports two dynamic full range stereo speakers, which offers 10W RMS of crystal clear music.

The Passive radiator generates deep bass and makes music listening pleasurable.

This Outdoor speaker is adventure-ready with in-built torch light and karabiner. This Energy Outdoor Adventure features several playback options to play your music just the way you prefer: via Bluetooth, using microSD cards, through the 3.5mm audio-in or just listen to the radio. There is a massive 2000 mAh in-built battery that delivers upto16 hours of non-stop music. The product retails for Rs 3,499.

In terms of sound and design, the Outdoor Box Adventure is hard to beat in this price range. It manages to play loud for its small size and more importantly, it sounds pretty natural, with decent clarity.

Energy Headphones 2 (Rs 3,599)

Attractively designed, Headphones 2 is an over-the-ear audio equipment that cover your ears completely, providing good comfort fit and better noise isolation. The light weight headphones come with self-adjusting headband with 180 degree rotating ear bud which makes them compact enough to be carried around. The 300 mAh battery provides uninterrupted music experience for over 17 hours. Supported by Bluetooth 4.2 technology and control playback from multi-functional buttons, the Bluetooth headphones are priced at Rs 3,599 and are available in Ruby Red, Blue, Beige, Green and Yellow colour variants and come with premium rubber coating. The headphones come with a free carry pouch to make your headphones the perfect travel partner.

Music with or without cable, the headphones have a comfortable fit to let you enjoy your music for long hours.