End of year sale: Cheap tickets up for grabs; get discounts on Jet Airways, Air India flights

End of year sale: As 2018 comes to an end, several airlines have come out with attractive discount offers for the flyers. Even as many of such discounts have already expired, a few of the air carriers still offer cheap air tickets. Among them, Air India and Jet Airways are the premier ones.

On Sunday, private air carrier Jet Airways announced up to 30 per cent off on its domestic and international ticket prices. The 9-day festive season sale offer could be availed till midnight of Tuesday January 1, 2019, Jet Airways had said in a release. The tickets must be purchased between December 24, 2018 to January 1, 2019.

The sale offer comes with a validity effective January 7 for international travel and it’s also valid for both business and economy classes. The interested customers can access the company website for more details.

Similarly, the national carrier Air India has come out with ‘Night Flights’ offer. The customers can book flights for just Rs 1,379 (all-inclusive). “Night Flights, beat peak rush hour at attractive fares,” the air carrier had said on its website.

The customers can book Ahmedabad-Bengaluru late night flight (departure time: 0305; arrival time: 0525) for Rs 1,379. Other attractively priced routes include from Delhi to Coimbatore (departure time: 2115; arrival time: 0030) at Rs 2,865, and between Delhi and Goa (departure time: 2200; arrival time: 0035) at Rs 3,390. According to the terms and conditions available on the firm’s website, these special fares are “15 days advance basic fares.” The customers can access the company website for more details.

Note: Read terms and conditions carefully before booking tickets.