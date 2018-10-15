Empowering startups: Dassault Systèmes starts SolidWorks 2019 in India; extends the Global Entrepreneur Program

Dassault Systèmes starts SolidWorks 2019 in India; extends the Global Entrepreneur Program

Last week, the 3DExperience company Dassault Systèmes launched SolidWorks 2019—the newest portfolio of its 3D design and engineering applications—in India. The company said SolidWorks 2019 delivers “enhancements and functionalities that can help innovators improve the product development process, and create new experiences for customers.”

Among its new features, SolidWorks 2019, the company said, provides greater design flexibility to rapidly make changes to a model thanks to the enhanced Large Design Review capability. It also improves high-performance view manipulation to scale with higher-end graphics hardware. Another feature is Extended Reality (XR), a new app for publishing CAD scene data created in SolidWorks—lights, cameras, materials, decals, motion study animations—and experiencing it in virtual reality, augmented reality and web viewers.

Dassault Systèmes also announced the availability of its Global Entrepreneur Program for Indian startups, entrepreneurs and makers. The company said that, globally, more than 3,000 startups have joined forces with it to digitally develop real-world products and experiences. With its Global Entrepreneur Program, Dassault Systèmes is working with 11 Indian incubation centres with SolidWorks licences, including Scitech Park, Pune; SIDBI Innovation & Incubation Centre, IIT Kanpur; and SINE Business Incubator, IIT Bombay.