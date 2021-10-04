Employment survey: Labour ministry starts fieldwork in informal sector

“After a period of one year or an initial round of AEES, the results from the 4th QES round will be merged with the findings of AEES to get a consolidated picture of employment scenario in respect of establishments employing nine or fewer workers as also establishments with 10 or more workers,” the government earlier said. (Representative image)

The government on Sunday initiated fieldwork of the Area Frame Establishment Survey (AFES) which will assess employment scenarios in the unorganised segment of nine selected non-farm sector establishments having less than 10 employees. Labour Bureau, a wing under the labour ministry, will conduct the survey.

AFES is one component of the All-India quarterly establishment-based employment survey (AQEES). AQEES seeks to provide estimates of employment, vacancies, training and other related parameters in both organised and unorganised segments of nine major sectors of the economy including manufacturing and IT/BPO.

The other component of AQEES is Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) which assesses employment scenarios in nine organised non-farm sector establishments having 10 or more employees. The first report of the QES for the April-June period of the current fiscal has already been out.

“After a period of one year or an initial round of AEES, the results from the 4th QES round will be merged with the findings of AEES to get a consolidated picture of employment scenario in respect of establishments employing nine or fewer workers as also establishments with 10 or more workers,” the government earlier said.

As per the first QES, employment in establishments with 10 or more employees in nine selected sectors, including construction, manufacturing and IT/BPO, was at 3.08 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22, up 29% compared to 2.37 crore reported in the Sixth Economic Census (EC-6) of 2013-14. Female workers in such organised sector employment were 29% in April-June 2021, lower than 31% recorded in EC-6.