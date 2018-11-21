Empee Distilleries moves NCLAT against insolvency resolution order

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 5:42 AM

Empee Distilleries on Tuesday said that it has appealed to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the insolvency resolution order by the Chennai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

nclt, chennaiEmpee Distilleries, one of the popular Indian-made foreign spirits manufacturers in Tamil Nadu, was dragged to NCLT by Union Bank of India, claiming dues to the tune of Rs 10.18 crore from the company.

Empee Distilleries on Tuesday said that it has appealed to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the insolvency resolution order by the Chennai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The NCLT had ordered commencement of corporate insolvency resolution process against Empee Distilleries and appointed V Venkata Siva Kumar as interim resolution professional (IRP).

Empee Distilleries, one of the popular Indian-made foreign spirits manufacturers in Tamil Nadu, was dragged to NCLT by Union Bank of India, claiming dues to the tune of Rs 10.18 crore from the company.

The Chennai bench of NCLT, while ordering commencement of the resolution process against the company, had observed that there was a debt due payable by the corporate debtor (Empee Distilleries) and that a default had occurred which the company was responsible to pay. It had pointed out that UBI had established that the amount in default committed by the company was a fact and it was supported by documentary evidence placed before the tribunal.

In a regulatory filing, the company on Tuesday clarified: “We wish to mention that we have appealed against the order of NCLT, Chennai, with NCLAT and hope to hear from NCLAT anytime soon. The IRP appointed by NCLT, Chennai, is collating data from various sources as part of the resolution process, which is still at a nascent stage.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Empee Distilleries moves NCLAT against insolvency resolution order
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition