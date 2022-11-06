Emirati businessman Dr Bu Abdullah alleges misuse of his name by digital currency company

Well-known Emirati Businessman Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group (original name Yaqoub Mousa Mohammed) alleged before the court in UAE that a digital currency firm was still using his name by projecting him as its brand ambassador.

Also, Dr. Bu Abdullah would like to inform all the people that Bu Abdullah Coin’s name also has been changed to BGC Coin which is taken over by Mr. Rajendra Nuthanaganti, Owner of BGC Care Technologies.

Dr. Bu Abdullah is now taking legal action of withdrawing his name from being the brand ambassador of the coin.

Dr. Bu Abdullah has taken immediate action to remove his name and photograph from its social media sites including its website, Facebook, and Instagram of Bu Abdullah Coin.