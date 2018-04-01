​​ ​
Emirates royally fools fans on April 1, pulls a prank with unbelievable SkyLounge announcement

The Dubai-based Emirates had 'SkyLounge' that would have allowed flyers can enjoy the entire sky, thanks to transparent walls and ceilings. Emirates had also planned that by 2020, they will have a fleet of Boeing 777X aeroplanes that will rule the sky. But there is a catch!

Dubai-based Emirates had 'SkyLounge' that would have allowed flyers can enjoy the entire sky, thanks to transparent walls and ceilings. But there is a catch!

If you are a frequent flyer, you will not be bothered by the window seat on an aeroplane. However, for a first-time rider, a window seat will definitely make their ride memorable. The rush to see the clouds above and seeing the roads, buildings disappear into the abyss is completely mesmerising. An airline promised to change the way you look out the window of an aeroplane but this turned out to be an April 1 prank.

Dubai-based Emirates had ‘SkyLounge’ that would have allowed flyers can enjoy the entire sky, thanks to transparent walls and ceilings. Emirates had also planned that by 2020, they will have a fleet of Boeing 777X aeroplanes that will rule the sky. However, there was a glaring gap in the entire plan by Emirates.

Emirates posted some images on Twitter with a caption, “Emirates reveals SkyLounge, the most exclusive Onboard Lounge to be introduced on its Boeing 777X fleet from 2020. A completely transparent lounge with unmatched aerial views and unparalleled luxury, Emirates SkyLounge promises window views like no other.”

However, Emirates’ tweet came on April 1 – the day which is celebrated as Fool’s Day across the world. And as it turned out, this entire ‘Emirates SkyLounge’ was nothing more than an April Fool’s prank!

There were some clever Twitterati who spotted the game played by the Emirates.

Emirates is known to share pranks on April Fool’s Day. Last year, the airline posted they will come up with the world’s first triple-decker plane that will feature a swimming pool, game room, gym and a park.

So keep in mind that Emirates is really good when it comes to pulling April Fool’s prank! Good One Emirates!

