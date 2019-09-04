Emirates Airline positive on India amid sectoral uncertainty

. Emirates plans to soon increase its international long-haul flights and add several short flights in routes including Dubai-Muscat and Dubai-Kuwait

By Anwesha Ganguly

The Dubai-based Emirates Airline is positive on its growth in India over the next few years, Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, vice president (India and Nepal), Emitates Airline told FE. “With the direction that the government is taking with Vision 2040, we are very optimistic on India. We are focused on organic growth over the next few years,” Sulaiman said at the sidelines of a media gathering.

He added that fuel costs however, remain a challenge for the aviation industry.

The airline will start receiving deliveries of 12 Airbus A380s over the next few months. Emirates plans to soon increase its international long-haul flights and add several short flights in routes including Dubai-Muscat and Dubai-Kuwait, Sulaiman said. “Airbus A380s have worked out well for us, in Mumbai and elsewhere,” Suleiman said. As on March 2019, Emirates had a fleet size of 270, with an order book of 234 aircraft. Emirates expects to have 123 A380s in their fleet by 2021, according to the airline’s latest annual report.

In January, the ministry of civil aviation unveiled the Vision 2040 document, which highlighted the potential of the aviation sector in India. The document envisages that total air traffic will reach 110 crore by the financial year 2039-40 from 18.7 crore in FY18. As part of the policy, 75 airports are expected to be added to the existing base of 75 operational airports, the document stated. The ministry expects that this would be backed by a similar growth in airline fleets.