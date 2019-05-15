Emergency funding: Lenders to Era Infra likely to meet later this week

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 12:47:51 AM

Bankers to discuss interim financing to help keep the company a going-concern and to fund litigation costs for arbitration claims against customers

Era Infra’s major business divisions include the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business along with equipment managementEra Infra’s major business divisions include the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business along with equipment management

Lenders to Era Infra Engineering are expected to meet later this week to discuss interim financing to help keep the company a going-concern and to fund litigation costs for arbitration claims filed against customers.

A senior banker aware of the developments said: “Bankers will meet to discuss the way forward. So far, the RP kept the company going based on funds from internal accruals. However, the company will soon need additional funds. Funds are also required for litigation costs for ongoing arbitration claims against customers such as National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), etc.”

Era Infra Engineering, the flagship company of the Era Group, is part of the first stressed assets’ list flagged by the Reserve Bank of India to be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal. Era Infra was referred to the NCLT by Union Bank of India under Section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and later admitted under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process on May 8, 2018.

Era Infra’s major business divisions include the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business along with equipment management, putting it in the same league as the likes of IVRCL, Unity Infra projects and Lanco Infratech — the flagship company of the Lanco Group — that was posted for liquidation by the Hyderabad NCLT bench in August last year.

So far, EPC firms in whose cases the resolution process under IBC has concluded have largely ended in liquidation. These firms hold little value by themselves, largely deriving value from the investment it holds in its SPVs and from the EPC work it undertakes for its SPVs.

A proposed framework for resolution by Union Bank of India, however, seeks to bundle the parent company and the SPVs for the purpose of a holistic resolution through the appointment of a common resolution professional (RP) for Era Infra and its master SPV Era Infrastructure India and at least six others, including Bareilly Highway Projects, West Haryana Highway Project, Haridwar Highway Project, Dehradun Highway Project and Hyderabad Railroad Project.

Only last week, the principal bench of NCLT rejected a petition by ICICI Bank to begin insolvency proceedings against Era Infrastructure India based on the fact that the bank was already claiming dues in insolvency proceedings against the parent company Era Infra Engineering.

As on May 10, admitted claims from financial creditors stood at `14,690 crore, according to the documents available on the corporate debtor’s website.

