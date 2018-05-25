Embassy partners Amazon for home automation

Property developer Embassy has launched a range of smart homes under the project ‘Embassy Edge’, in partnership with Amazon India. The 12-acre project, a part of 288-acre township Embassy Springs, offers 1-BHK to 3-BHK apartments starting from Rs 36 lakh to around Rs 81 lakh. All the partments come equipped with an Amazon Echo device and Alexa-enabled home appliances.

Puneesh Kumar, country manager for Alexa Experience and Devices, Amazon India, said this partnership is a first of its kind in India and will help in expanding the smart-home market in the country. Currently, property search company JLL-India estimates only 3-4% of total residential space in India can be called smart homes while Statista puts that number at 0.8%. On the possibility of other such partnerships, he said, “Won’t speculate much on ongoing conversations.”

Embassy group chairman and MD Jitu Virwani said that such smart-home projects will become very common in a few years and the market for smart homes will expand. This expansion, he said, will be driven mainly by “tech-savy” millenials. In fact, data from Statistica says that a lion’s share of smart home users were in the 18-34 years category and in 2017, 45.5% of smart home users were in the 25-34 year range. Buying a smart home or converting a existing home into one depends on the extent of automation one chooses.

The Embassy Edge project provides only some of the features a fully-automated home would otherwise provide like controlling lighting,playing music or turning on the AC. Although home automation technologies have historically had a high cost attached to them, some say this is changing fast. Santosh Verma, founder and CEO of Go IoTronix, a start-up that manufactures smart-home devices, said that prices for smart-home devices have fallen to a level that it is accesible to most people. He also believes that the smart-home market will readily expand and that Embassy-Amazon like partnerships will increase.

(Aniruddha Ghosh)