Embassy Group to develop Grade-A office space in Bengaluru’s central business district

Embassy Group on Wednesday said it will develop a Grade-A office space in Bengaluru’s central business district (CBD) with a leasable area of 5.5 lakh sq ft. The project is expected to be completed by December 2023. The office space, Embassy Zenith, is located in Bengaluru’s prime CBD area, where the Le Méridien Hotel once stood, the city-based real estate developer said.

It will come up on a total area of 2.27 acres and a total leasable area of around 5.5 lakh sq ft, solidifying Embassy’s commercial footprint in Bengaluru, it added. “Despite significant challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, organisations have demonstrated a definite desire to return to formal office spaces. Therefore, we are confident that India’s commercial realty sector will witness a steady growth curve,” Embassy Group CEO Aditya Virwani said.

The upcoming commercial development will be designed by Andy Fisher Workshop from Singapore and cater to a marquee client base. The property will promote sustainability and well being for the tenants, with the environmental framework intrinsic to the innovative and futuristic design approach. The construction of Embassy Zenith is likely to commence in the third quarter of FY22.