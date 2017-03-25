Emami Reality’s maiden project launched

Aerocity, jointly being developed with city-based Somus Realty Private Ltd, features premium amenities that reflect the brand’s commitment to customer delight that the Emami brand of products and services offered across user segments in India and Abroad, he said.(Website)

Emami Infrastructure, the reality arm of FMCG major, Emami Group, today launched a project in the city. Emami Aerocity on 62 acres of land has 929 units of different sizes, at the government approved lay out at Kalapatti, near International Airport, Emami Infrastructure Managing Director, R K Agarwal told reporters here. Aerocity, jointly being developed with city-based Somus Realty Private Ltd, features premium amenities that reflect the brand’s commitment to customer delight that the Emami brand of products and services offered across user segments in India and Abroad, he said.

You may also like to watch:;

Stating that the maiden project in the city has incorporated apartment style development features for the convenience of its prospective buyers, Agarwal said that the unique feature of the project was storm water drains, rain water harvesting, compound wall and offering the residents the luxury of constructing their own independently designed homes.

Somus Reality proprietor, Somasundaram said that the customers can buy any size of plots at the rate of Rs 7.25 lakh and Rs 7.4 per cent and the booking for the project was already underway.

The official launch of the project will be held tomorrow.