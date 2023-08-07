scorecardresearch
Emami Q1 profit jumps 86.5% at Rs 137.72 crore, summer products sales declines on unseasonal rains

Emami posted revenue from operations at Rs 825.66 crore, up 6.8 per cent as against Rs 773.31 crore during the first quarter of FY23.

Written by Tanya Krishna
Emami, Q1FY24, quarter results, revenue, profit, EBITDA, consumer goods, unseasonal rains, summer products sales, domestic business, launches, e-commerce
Emami Ltd posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 137.72 crore.

Emami Ltd on Monday posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 137.72 crore, up 86.5 per cent in comparison to Rs 73.83 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 825.66 crore, up 6.8 per cent as against Rs 773.31 crore during the first quarter of FY23. The company EBITDA stood at Rs 190 crore, up 9.6 per cent on-year. While the total income for the quarter came in at Rs 833.94 crore, total expenses for the quarter was at Rs 635.65 crore. 

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 17:23 IST

