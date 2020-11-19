  • MORE MARKET STATS

Emami enters home hygiene space with ‘Emasol’

By: |
November 19, 2020 9:15 AM

The organised market size of these five categories — disinfectant floor cleaner, toilet cleaner, bathroom cleaner, dish wash gel and all-purpose sanitiser — is around Rs 3,000 crore.

Under this new brand, the company has entered five categories of the home hygiene segment.

Buoyed by increased demand for hygiene products amid the Covid-19 pandemic, FMCG major Emami on Wednesday announced its foray into the home hygiene space with the launch of a new brand ‘Emasol’.

Under this new brand, the company has entered five categories of the home hygiene segment. The organised market size of these five categories — disinfectant floor cleaner, toilet cleaner, bathroom cleaner, dish wash gel and all-purpose sanitiser — is around Rs 3,000 crore.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Emami enters home hygiene space with Emasol
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Lakshmi Vilas Bank does not need liquidity line now; Rs 10 crore withdrawals so far
2Social security for informal-sector workers: Draft rules silent on resource channels
3Vedanta says it’s in the fray for BPCL