Emami enters home hygiene space with ‘Emasol’

Under this new brand, the company has entered five categories of the home hygiene segment.

Buoyed by increased demand for hygiene products amid the Covid-19 pandemic, FMCG major Emami on Wednesday announced its foray into the home hygiene space with the launch of a new brand ‘Emasol’.

Under this new brand, the company has entered five categories of the home hygiene segment. The organised market size of these five categories — disinfectant floor cleaner, toilet cleaner, bathroom cleaner, dish wash gel and all-purpose sanitiser — is around Rs 3,000 crore.