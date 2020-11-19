Emami enters home hygiene space with ‘Emasol’

Buoyed by increased demand for hygiene products amid the Covid-19 pandemic, FMCG major Emami on Wednesday announced its foray into the home hygiene space with the launch of a new brand ‘Emasol’.
Under this new brand, the company has entered five categories of the home hygiene segment. The organised market size of these five categories — disinfectant floor cleaner, toilet cleaner, bathroom cleaner, dish wash gel and all-purpose sanitiser — is around Rs 3,000 crore.
