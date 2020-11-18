Emami enters home hygiene segment under ‘Emasol’ brand

The company will offer disinfectant floor, toilet and bathroom cleaners along with 'antibacterial' dish wash gel.

Kolkata-based homegrown FMCG major Emami Ltd on Wednesday announced its foray into home hygiene segment with products under ‘Emasol’ range. In order to promote the new products, the company has roped in Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as the global brand ambassador for its Emasol range. To begin with, the company will offer disinfectant floor, toilet and bathroom cleaners along with ‘antibacterial’ dish wash gel and an all-purpose sanitiser, Emami Ltd said in a statement.

Commenting on the company’s new launch, Emami Director Mohan Goenka said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated home hygiene consciousness to newer heights. People are more concerned about maintaining household hygiene with higher frequency of cleaning across all economic strata.” He said the organised home hygiene category had been growing in double digits in the pre-COVID times and is expected to grow much faster in the coming days.

Goenka claimed that Emasol range offers “up to 24 hrs of protection from virus, germs and bacteria, which is a first in Indian market”. “We expect a very encouraging market response from this launch as consumers are on lookout for hygiene products that are effective and enjoy high level of brand trust,” he added.

Emami said its Emasol home hygiene products will be available in the price range of Rs 30 to Rs 199, depending on product and size of packs, and will be launched across general trade, modern trade and e-commerce channels with a major focus on urban metro markets, which are expected to contribute majorly to its overall sale.