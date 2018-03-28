Elon Musk’s Boring Company has found a way to solve housing problem via its Lego-like bricks

Elon Musk. (Reuters)

Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has launched another merchandise from his whimsically named construction company The Boring Company. The firm is planning to build a futuristic underground transportation system and tweeted about the same on Twitter on Sunday.

Musk announced that The Boring Company will launch Lego-like bricks. “New Boring Company merch(andise) coming soon. Lifesize LEGO-like interlocking bricks made from tunnelling rock that you can use to create sculptures & buildings. Rated for California seismic loads, so super strong, but bored in the middle, like an aircraft wing spar, so not heavy (sic),” he tweeted.

New Boring Company merch coming soon. Lifesize LEGO-like interlocking bricks made from tunneling rock that you can use to create sculptures & buildings. Rated for California seismic loads, so super strong, but bored in the middle, like an aircraft wing spar, so not heavy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2018

He added,”First kit set will be ancient Egypt — pyramids, Sphinx, temple of Horus, etc.,” he added.

When asked how long the construction of a building using the bricks would take, Musk replied that “two people could build the outer walls of a small house in a day or so.”

The firm has long said on its website and in various city council planning meetings that it wants to find ways to recycle the bedrock it will be removed from its tunnels, with an emphasis on turning them “into useful bricks to be used to build structures.” (The FAQ on the company’s website even references the pyramids as inspiration for the idea.)

The Boring Company has also considered using this extra earth to line the tunnels it’s creating instead of doing so with concrete, which it claims would be more environmentally friendly.