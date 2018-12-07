Elon Musk’s Boring Co to Open LA test tunnel with car elevators

Elon Musk provided a few tantalizing details about his Boring Co.’s soon-to-open Los Angeles tunnel, indicating that it will work with modified autonomous cars.
“Boring Company product launch on Dec. 18,” he tweeted on Thursday. “More than a tunnel opening. Will include modded but fully road legal autonomous transport cars & ground to tunnel car elevators.”
The timing represents a delay of slightly more than a week from the Dec. 10 date Musk had previously set for the opening of the long-awaited test tunnel. Elevators to transport the cars are at both ends of the mile-long tunnel in Hawthorne, California, near the headquarters of his Space Exploration Technologies Corp. rocket business, said a person familiar with the project who asked not to be identified because the details are private.
Musk’s idea for a network of tunnels to beat Los Angeles traffic took shape in December 2016, when he tweeted “Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging.” Two years later, he has projects underway in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, although a proposal to build a separate test tunnel in West Los Angeles was scrapped last month.
