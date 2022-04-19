  • MORE MARKET STATS

Elon Musk to invest up to $15 bn of his own money to buy Twitter -NYPost

The social media company adopted a “poison pill” last week to protect itself from its second-biggest shareholder’s $43 billion buyout offer.

Written by Reuters
Elon Musk Twitter bid
The billionaire has tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt, according to the report.

Elon Musk is willing to invest between $10 billion and $15 billion of his own money to take Twitter Inc private and is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days, the New York Post reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

