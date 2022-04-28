Elon Musk on another buying spree? Jokes he will buy Coca Cola and bring cocaine back in beverage

After finalising a deal to buy Twitter this week, the world’s richest person Elon Musk is supposedly onto newer adventures. In his usual candour, Elon Musk has been posting memes and tweets hinting how his next projects could be fixing other big conglomerates like McDonalds and Coca Cola. It is of course a joke, but didn’t many of his older adventures start as a joke?

Musk, who has self-described himself as a ‘Meme lord’, posted a couple of tweets to his 87 million followers on Wednesday night, Washington time. “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” Musk said in one of the tweets. Referring to the soda drink’s original recipe, which contained 3.5 grams of cocaine when it was launched in 1886, and was used as a tonic for ailments, he said the original drink “Kicks Red Bull’s ass”. The tweet has now caught the attention of over 1.4 million Twitter users, who have liked the post, including over 250,000 users who have retweeted it as well in a couple of hours.

Another hour later, he posted a picture, which was Photoshopped as a Musk tweet and it read “Now I’m going to buy McDonald’s and fix all the ice cream machines…”. Musk tweeted that picture and wrote “Listen, I can’t do miracles ok.” This tweet has over 530,000 likes and over 50,000 retweets.

All his tweets create a flurry among his followers, who are both his fans and critics, however the majority is fan. How can one say that, you ask? Just browse through his Twitter timeline and you will know the kind of chatter his tweets create. Musk is currently the richest person on earth with wealth of over $250 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, beating the nearest rival Jeff Bezos by nearly $100 billion. Bezos is currently worth $162 billion, according to Bloomberg.

To put things in perspective, after Musk and Twitter’s board finalised the $44 billion deal on Monday, the M&A deal (merger and acquisition) created buzz around the world – in business circles as well as outside of it. Creative Twitteratis started pushing memes tagging Musk and asking him to take over other small and big service providers and fix them all. Right from buying Australia to the Fox News app, Twitterati has been on a roll asking Musk to make this his next passion project.

Musk, who calls himself a “free speech absolutist”, has been saying that his plans to buy Twitter are less to do with profit-making and more to do with making the “digital town hall” a better place. He wants to rework the features of the social media app to make it less moderated with balanced views from both left and right side of the political spectrum. He also plans to introduce an edit button, authenticate real humans and remove bots from the app.