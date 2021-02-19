  • MORE MARKET STATS

Elon Musk is again the world’s richest person after SpaceX round

By:
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 9:40 AM

Elon Musk is back on top. The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer’s wealth rose to $199.9 billion after the rocket company he founded completed another funding round, vaulting him atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the second time this year.

Elon MuskThe round values the company at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index. (Photo source: Reuters)

He surpassed Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos, who briefly reclaimed the title as the world’s richest person this week after Tesla shares fell and dragged down Musk’s net worth. Bezos is worth $194.2 billion.

Related News

SpaceX raised another $850 million this month from a group of investors led by Sequoia Capital. The round values the company at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.

Also this week, Musk invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a chat on Clubhouse, the social media app. A spokesperson for the Kremlin said Putin doesn’t use social media, but added that the invitation was “undoubtedly very interesting.”

–With assistance from Jack Witzig.

